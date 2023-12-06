Shillong Lajong will next face Churchill Brothers on Wednesday, December 6. Shillong Lajong vs Churchill Brothers I-League 2023-24 will be played at the SSA Ground No. 1 (Polo Grounds) in Shillong. The match will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Shillong Lajong vs Churchill Brothers in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecasted live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Shillong Lajong vs Churchill Brothers match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Seek Vengeance Against Odisha FC After AFC Cup 2023 Loss.

Shillong Lajong vs Churchill Brothers Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)