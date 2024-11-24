In the last match of the first round of the I League 2024-25, Shillong Lajong will host Churchill Brothers. The Shillong Lajong vs Churchill Brothers match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Ground) and will start at 07:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) on November 24. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Shillong Lajong vs Churchill Brothers match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Channels in India. The live streaming of Shillong Lajong vs Churchill Brothers will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Shillong Lajong vs Churchill Brothers for I-League 2024-25 Season

1 day to go 🤩 The countdown is almost over⏳ Get ready for an electrifying match tomorrow⚽️🔥 Let’s make this an unforgettable one! Be there be Red! 👊🔴 pic.twitter.com/s7aSz2zChg — Shillong Lajong FC (@lajongfc) November 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)