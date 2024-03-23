Colombia came out as the victorious side from a clash against Spain in an International Friendly as both teams prepare for the upcoming Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024. Spain have started a rebuild under Luis De La Fuente but this match is going to be a reality check for them as where they stand as a squad. Meanwhile, Liverpool's Luis Diaz was at his best as he bamboozled the Spanish defenders setting up the solitary goal for Daniel Munoz. Although both managers rested key players, Colombia will cherish their first victory against La Roja. Neymar’s Father Says His Family Won’t Bail Dani Alves Out of Spanish Prison After Rape Conviction.

Spain vs Colombia International Friendly 2024

¡Finaliza el partido! ¡Un triunfo más de la Selección Colombia! 💛💛💙❤️ Continúa el invicto🤩 🇨🇴 1-0 🇪🇸#TodosSomosColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/Gv4xs6EzIt — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) March 22, 2024

