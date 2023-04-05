Sreenidi Deccan will go up against NEROCA FC in a Hero Super Cup 2022-23 play-off on April 5. The match will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, starting at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the tournament but will provide live telecast from the group stage onwards. FanCode, the official streaming partner, will also provide live streaming of the group stage games, which start on April 8. Hence, fans would not be able to watch either live streaming or live telecast of this match. But they can follow live updates on the teams' social media handles. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Urges Tougher Action on Abuse of Players.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs NEROCA FC

FanCode to Provide Live Streaming from April 8

The tournament runs from 4th - 25th April. FanCode will be streaming the tournament group stage onwards from 8th April. — FanCode (@FanCode) April 4, 2023

