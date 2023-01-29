Sreenidi Deccan FC will face NEROCA FC in their next round of fixtures at the I-League 2022-23 on Sunday, January 29. The match will commence at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad. Sreenidi Deccan FC are coming into this match with a shock loss against Mumbai Kenkde FC. Meanwhile, NEROCA FC are coming out of back-to-back wins. The important I League match at Hyderabad will be telecasted live on Eurosport and DD Sports. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the live streaming of this game, you can tune into the Discovery+ app and website.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs NEROCA FC, I-League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

