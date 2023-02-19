Sreenidi Deccan FC will face Sudeva Delhi FC in the next match of I-league 2022-23. The match will start at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Deccan Arena, Hyderabad. Sreenidi are coming into this match with a 2-0 victiory over Rajasthan United FC. Meanwhile, Sudeva defeated Mumbai Kenkre 3-1. The important I-League match between Sreenidi Deccan FC and Sudeva Delhi FC will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport might also provide live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Discovery+ app and website.

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC on Discovery+

