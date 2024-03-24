After beating Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 in their previous match, Sreenidi Deccan will host Churchill Brothers in the I-League 2023-24. The Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers I-League match will be played from 04:30 pm IST at the Deccan Arena, Hyderabad, India. Unfortunately, the Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers I-League 2023-24 match live telecast will not be available on TV sets of the fan. The live streaming of the Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers I-League 2023-24 match will be available on the FanCode app and website. Indian Football's official YouTube channel will also provide live streaming of this contest. I-League 2023–24: Sergio Barboza’s Twin Strikes Give Delhi FC 2–0 Win Against Gokulam Kerala FC.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

