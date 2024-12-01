Churchill Brothers drew their opening match in the I League 2024-25 competition and will take on Sreenidi Deccan next. The Sreenidhi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers match will be played at Deccan Arena and will start at 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time) on December 1. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Sreenidhi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Channels in India. The live streaming of Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Churchill Brothers for I-League 2024-25 Season

M A T C H D A Y 👊 The #DeccanWarriors⚔️ host Churchill Brothers FC as we look to register our first win of the season 💪🧡💚#SDFCCBFC #WeAreSDFC #ILeague pic.twitter.com/K8hCQXpZqr — Sreenidi Deccan FC (@sreenidideccan) December 1, 2024

