Sudeva Delhi will take on Aizawl FC in the I-League 2022-23 on Monday, January 16. The match will be played at the Chhatrasal Stadium and gets underway at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sudeva Delhi are yet to win a match against Aizawl FC so far after five matches. DD Sports and Eurosport will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the Discovery+ app. Real Madrid 1–3 Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2022–23 Final: Catalan Giants Clinch Supercopa de Espana Title With Dominant El Clasico Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Sudeva Delhi vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

