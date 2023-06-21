Sunil Chhetri continued from where he left off with a good goal to hand India an early lead in their SAFF Championship 2023 opener vs Pakistan. The talismanic Indian captain pounced on an error by Pakistan's goalkeeper Saqib Hanif and slotted the ball into an empty net, much to the joy of a electrifying crowd at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. DRAMA! Igor Stimac Gets into Heated Exchange With Pakistan Players After he Stops Abdullah Iqbal From Throw In, Indian Coach Shown Red Card During IND vs PAK SAFF 2023 Football Match (Watch Video).

Watch Sunil Chhetri's Goal Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)