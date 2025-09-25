Taskin Ahmed finally dismissed Mohammad Nawaz in the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match and gestured 'not again' to him after the dismissal. Nawaz was earlier dropped immediately after coming to the crease and after that he played a good cameo which boosted Pakistan's total. Nawaz ended up slicing one off Taskin's bowling in attempt of a big shot and the catch was taken by Parvez Hossain Emon running back. Taskin, with his gesture, pointed at Nawaz that the catch will be not be dropped again. Fans loved the celebration and made the video viral. Comedy Of Errors! Pakistan Fielders Miss Saif Hassan's Easy Chance of Run Out During PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Taskin Ahmed Gestures 'Not Again' to Mohammad Nawaz

Taskin Ahmed says not again ❌ Mohammad Nawaz was sent back after a quickfire 25. Watch #PAKvBAN LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/ppb3bOMbMV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 25, 2025

