Some interesting matches are lined up for football fans on Thursday, November 24 in what has been a thoroughly entertaining FIFA World Cup 2022 so far. In the first game of the tournament, Switzerland begin their campaign against Cameroon at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Next up, another entertaining contest awaits fans when Uruguay face South Korea in a Group H showdown at 6:30 pm IST. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take centre stage next when they face Ghana in another Group H match at 9:30 pm IST. The last match of the day will be played between title favourites Brazil and European outfit Serbia, which starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 25.

Today's FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule:

