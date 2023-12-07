TRAU FC will go head-to-head against Aizawl FC on Thursday, December 7. TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecasted live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel.

TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC Live

