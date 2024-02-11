TRAUF FC will take on Delhi FC in the I-League 2023-24 on Sunday, February 11. TRAU FC vs Delhi FC I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The TRAU FC vs Delhi FC match is likely to be telecasted live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. ISL 2023–24: NorthEast United Edge Past East Bengal FC by 3–2 in Five-Goal Thriller.

TRAU FC vs Delhi FC

