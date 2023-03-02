TRAU FC will face Gokulam Kerala FC in their next match at the I-League 2022-23 on Thursday, March 2. The game will commence at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal. Gokulam are coming into this match with a 3-0 win over Aizawl FC. Meanwhile, TRAU FC suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Kashmir. The important I-League 2022-23 match between TRAU FC and Gokulam Kerala will be telecasted live on Eurosport and DD Sports. Meanwhile, you can also watch the live streaming on the Discovery+ app or website. India U-17 Football Team Register Solid Win Over Qatar U-17 in Second Friendly Match At Doha.

TRAU FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC on Discovery+

The energy is electric and the atmosphere is charged! 😈 ⚔️GKFC vs TRAU FC ⏱️ 07:00 PM 📍Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal 📺 Eurosports#GKFC #Malabarians #ILeague pic.twitter.com/e1P5EFby24 — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) March 2, 2023

