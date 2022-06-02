Amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine's football team moved forward to seal a spot for the FIFA World Cup 2022 with win over Scotland in the Qualifiers. Andriy Yarmolenko, Roma Yaremchuk and Artem Zubkov netted goals as Ukraine emerged victorious by 3-1. The side will now take on Wales on Sunday, June 05, in Cardiff with winner qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Congratulations to Ukraine 🇺🇦 We were opponents for 90 minutes on the pitch tonight, but continue to stand in solidarity with you now.#SCOUKR pic.twitter.com/DvTMtVLIsx — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)