Ukraine will be in action, when they host Belgium in UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinals first leg match on March 21. The Ukraine vs Belgium UNL match will be played at Estadio Nueva Condomina and will commence at 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Ukraine vs Belgium live telecast viewing options might be available on the Sony Sports Ten 4 SD/HD TV channels. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Ukraine vs Belgium live streaming viewing options online might be found on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. How UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Will Impact FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Pathways?.

