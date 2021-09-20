Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior struck for Real Madrid in a comeback win over Valencia in La Liga 2021-22 at the Mestalla Stadium on Monday. Hugo Durro gave Valencia the lead in the 66th minute but late strikes from Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior were enough for the visitors to win all three points.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)