Virat Kohli bowled to Steve Smith during India vs Australia 2021 World Cup warm-up game. Here was this amazing coincidence which was highlighted by a netizen who said that it was Steve Smith who bowled to Virat Kohli on 20th October 2010.

20th October 2010 - Steve Smith Bowling to Virat Kohli 20th October 2021 - Virat Kohli bowling to Steve Smith pic.twitter.com/2rK62y3Hrp — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) October 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)