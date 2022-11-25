Iran for the first time in football World Cup history defeated an European side after a 2-0 win over Wales at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The game went into the injury time and that's where Iran inflicted the damage, scoring two goals in no time. 10-man Wales were at the receiving end when Rouzbeh Cheshmi (90+8) and Ramin Rezaeian (90+11) netted the goals. You can watch Wales vs Iran video highlights here.

Iran Beat Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022

