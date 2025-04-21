Wayne Rooney's son is surely following in his father's footsteps! The young striker netted a spectacular goal while playing for Manchester United's academy side against Real Sociedad. He pounced on a delivery from the back and ensured that he was not stopped by the Real Sociedad defenders. As he approached the goal, Kai Rooney kept his cool, did not fumble as he sent the ball flying into the back of the net for a splendid goal. The 15-year-old has been part of the Manchester United youth set-up since 2020 and such performances will only reinforce the belief that the future is bright for the youngster. EPL 2024–25: Manchester United Set Another Unwanted Premier League Record After 0–1 Defeat to Wolves.

Watch Wayne Rooney's Son Kai Rooney's Goal Here:

