Skipper Martin Odegaard stepped up and scored a brace as Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0 to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League 2022-23 points table. The Norwegian struck in the 54th and 75th minutes to help the London club continue their good form in the Premier League this season. Arsenal now have 37 points, five more than Manchester City, who were defeated by Brentford earlier. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Wolves vs Arsenal Result:

