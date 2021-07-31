Fouaad Mirza has impressed on his Olympic debut as the Indian Equestrian is placed seventh after the conclusion of the two rounds and will be aiming to improve on his position in round 3. The game has a tentative start time of 05:00 am IST and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and will be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports.

The excitement continues tomorrow as it’s a big day for Indian athletes to move closer to medal glory!#HumHongeKamyab 🇮🇳 Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 LIVE, ALL DAY LONG, 23rd July - Aug 8 📺 Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, Sony Six#SirfSonyPeDikhega #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/m2QwqvCiuE — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) July 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)