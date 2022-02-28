SC East Bengal and NorthEast United FC played out a 1-1 draw at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday, February 28. The Highlanders took the lead with Marco Sahanek scoring just before half-time. Antonio Pervosevic equalised for SC East Bengal after the break with a powerful penalty. You can check video highlights of the game here.

