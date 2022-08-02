Harjinder Kaur has won a bronze medal in the Women's 71kg Weightlifting category and secured India's ninth medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian lifter registered a score of 93 (kg) in Snatch and 125 (kg) in Clean & Jerk at the event and claim the second podium place.

Harjinder clinches 🥉 Unbelievable drama in the Weightlifting Women's 71kg as Harjinder Kaur wins BRONZE after the Nigerian favourite Joy Ogbonne Eze drops all three clean & jerk lifts!#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/vfXO1BODVv — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 1, 2022

