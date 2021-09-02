Having garnered a lot of attention for the 'sanctioned' fight with Dagestan's blogger Hasbulla Magomedov, Abduroziq, a 17-year-old singer from Tajikistan once again called out Hasbulla for a fight in a video posted by the World Boxing Council's President Mauricio Sulaiman. The two were rumoured to fight in May 2021 but the bout reportedly didn't go through due to possible backlash. Abduroziq and Hasbulla are teenage social media sensations.

Have a Look at WBC's Video about Abduroziq:

