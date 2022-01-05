South African umpire Marais Erasmus won some fans not only with his good decision making skills but because of his smile and cuteness as well. While Erasmus is busy umpiring in the second India vs South Africa Test at The Wanderers in Johannesburg fans on Twitter compared him with Russian social media star Hasbullah.

Can't stop laughing watching Marais Erasmus smile like hasbulla lmaoo help 😭😭 — 🐠 (@LogicalBakwaas) January 5, 2022

Copy?

Marais Erasmus is legit copy cat habulla i can't unsee it now 🤣🤣 — 🐠 (@LogicalBakwaas) January 5, 2022

Cute

#SAvIND Marais Erasmus is just a teddy bear, isn't he? — Avinash (@avinoire) January 5, 2022

Yes!

Once someone points out Marais Erasmus looks like Hasbullah, you can’t stop seeing it #SAvIND — Ankush Goyal (@AnkushGoyal24) January 3, 2022

Cute

Damn Erasmus is cute af too https://t.co/qRL8FfpHt4 — Aayush (@Aayushk_17) January 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)