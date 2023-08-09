India enter the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal as the only unbeaten team in the pool as they defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in the final pool game dominatingly by a margin of 4-0. Pakistan started the game with intent but fizzled away as India started to pile up circle entries and convert penalty corners led by Harmanpreet Singh. As India clashed against their arch-rivals, fans motivated them with their flashlights on singing the 'Vande Mataram' stadium in chorus during the game. The video went viral in no time. India Beat Pakistan 4-0 in Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Match.

Fans Sing 'Vande Mataram' As India Played Pakistan

This crowd is going to blow the roof off the stadium tonight. Vanakkam Chennai for this grand gesture 🙏#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/PQp0xQl4eS — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 9, 2023

