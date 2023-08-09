India have a comprehensive victory against Pakistan at their last Pool clash in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 as they defeat the arch-rivals 4-0 at Chennai. Pakistan crash out of the tournament with this defeat. They started the first quarter with attacking intent and grabbed the first Penalty corner in no time. It was saved by Krishan Pathak. India since then turned the game with circle entries and penalty corners, two of which were converted in the first half by Harmanpreet Singh. Jugraj Singh extended the lead in the third quarter. Pakistan were completely neutralized in the final quarter as India wasted some easy chances despite multiple circle entries. Akashdeep Singh scored with five minutes remaining on the clock and put the final nail in the coffin.

India Beat Pakistan 3-0

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)