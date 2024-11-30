Defending champions India takes on Chinese Taipei in the ongoing Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in their Pool A clash. The IND vs TPE hockey match will be played at Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat, and start at 6:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official partner in India, fans will be devoid of any live telecast viewing option. However, hockey fans can find live streaming viewing options on the Asia Hockey Federation YouTube channel for the IND vs TPE match. Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: Araijeet Singh Hundal Scores Match-Winner As India Prevail Over Japan 3–2.

India vs Chinese Taipei Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024

Matchday Alert! 🏑🔥 The stage is set for an exciting showdown as Team India 🇮🇳 takes on Chinese Taipei in their 3rd match at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 💥 Our young warriors are ready to keep the momentum going and make it 3 wins in a row💪 Let’s rally behind our team and… pic.twitter.com/WVXCOLyZeS — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 30, 2024

