India Women will resume their campaign in the European Leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25. They are fighting to win the Pro League and secure a direct qualification berth for the Hockey World Cup 2026. India Women will clash with Australia Women Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London. restarting their FIH Pro League 2024-25 campaign on June 14, Saturday and the match has a scheduled start time of 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The India Women vs Australia Women FIH Pro League 2024-25 match live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels. Fans can watch the live streaming viewing option of the India Women vs Australia Women FIH Pro League 2024-25 match at the JioHotstar app and website in exchange of a subscription fee. FIH Pro League 2024–25: Indian Women’s Hockey Team Gears Up for Crucial Matches in Europe.

India vs Australia FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast Details

Aussie challenge first up for our girls in the Women's FIH Pro League today. Catch the Indian Women's Hockey Team in action at 3.30 PM today on Jiohotstar and Star Sports Network. Let's cheer our girls to get this win under their belt! #FIHProLeague #IndvsAus #HockeyIndia… pic.twitter.com/rwcsd8U50F — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 14, 2025

