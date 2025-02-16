Having kickstarted their campaign to a solid start, India women's hockey team will play England women's hockey team the for the second-time in as many days in the ongoing FIH Pro League 2024-25. The IND-W vs ENG-W hockey match will be held in Kalinga Stadium, and start at 5:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the offfical broadcaster of FIH Pro League 2024-25 and will provide live telecast viewing option of IND-W vs ENG-W match on Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports 3. DD Sports will also have a live viewing option on TV for FIH Pro League 2024-25. For, online viewing options, fan can switch to the JioHotstar app and website to catch all live action of FIH Pro League 2024-25, which will need a subscription. FIH Women’s Pro League 2024–25: India National Hockey Team Defeat England 3–2 To Kickstart Campaign

India Women vs England Women Live

𝔾𝕖𝕥 𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕪 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕒𝕟 𝕒𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟-𝕡𝕒𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕕 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕪!🏑 Here’s the schedule for the day: 🕘 Match 1: 🇪🇸 ESP 🆚 GER 🇩🇪 (W) 🕒 Match 2: 🇮🇳 IND 🆚 ENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (W) 🕠 Match 3: 🇮🇳 IND 🆚 ESP 🇪🇸 (M) 📺 Watch it LIVE on Jiostar, Star Sports Select 2, DD Sports, and Star… pic.twitter.com/z3ABd2TEaK — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)