Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 15 (ANI): In a thrilling encounter, the Indian women's hockey team defeated England 3-2 in their opening match of the FIH Women's Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

Vice Captain Navneet Kaur sealed the victory with a decisive late winner. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phallke (6'), Deepika (25'), and Navneet Kaur (59') found the net for India, while Darcy Bourne (12') and Fiona Crackles (58') scored for England, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Two of India's goals came from penalty corners, showcasing an improvement in an area that has often been considered their Achilles' heel.

The first quarter was tightly contested, with both teams scoring once. India took the lead in the 6th minute after earning the first penalty corner of the match. Manisha Chauhan's initial shot was blocked by England's first rusher, Tessa Howard. The rebound fell to Sushila Chanu, who unleashed a powerful shot that was smartly deflected into the net by Vaishnavi Vitthal Phallke. After a brief review, the goal was awarded to India.

England responded in the 12th minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse. Vaishnavi lost possession inside the shooting circle, allowing Maddie Axford to take a shot, which was initially saved by goalkeeper Savita. However, Darcy Bourne reacted quickly to slot home the rebound, levelling the score. Towards the end of the first quarter, Tessa Howard fired a powerful shot from the left, but Savita produced a strong save to keep the score tied at 1-1.

The second quarter remained tightly contested. India dominated possession, moving the ball swiftly with accurate passing, while England pressed high and won the ball in dangerous areas. In the 25th minute, India earned their second penalty corner, which was expertly converted by young drag-flick sensation Deepika, who marked her milestone 50th international appearance with a crucial goal.

The third quarter was an entertaining end-to-end battle, with both sides attacking aggressively. India focused on controlling the midfield, while England attempted to exploit the flanks. Katie Curtis stood out for England, using her stick skills to advance the ball, but India remained resolute in defence, intercepting key passes. In the 42nd minute, India earned another penalty corner, and Deepika unleashed a powerful shot, only to be denied by the English goalkeeper.

England gained momentum in the final quarter, earning three consecutive penalty corners, but failed to convert any of them. Their relentless pressure finally paid off in the 58th minute when Fiona Crackles found the equalizer.

However, India responded almost immediately. Just a minute later, Vice Captain Navneet Kaur struck powerfully from the edge of the shooting circle, sending the ball through the goalkeeper's legs and into the net. The late goal secured a dramatic 3-2 victory for India, earning them three points to start their campaign on a high. (ANI)

