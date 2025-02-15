After finishing eighth in the 2023-24 edition, the Indian women’s hockey team is set for its third FIH Pro League campaign. They will take on England in their opening game of the FIH Pro League 2024-25. The India Women vs England Women FIH Pro League 2024-25 match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, India and has a scheduled start time of 5:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The FIH Pro League 2024-25 hockey matches will be live telecast on the Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports 3 and DD Sports TV channels in India. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the India Women vs England Women match on JioHotstar app in exchange for a subscription fee. Hockey India Announces 24-Member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for FIH Pro League 2025.

A thrilling day of hockey action awaits as three intense battles unfold at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar! Here’s the schedule for the first day of FIH Pro League 2024/25 ( INDIA LEG ) 🕘 Match 1:GER 🆚 ESP (W) 🕒 Match 2: IND 🆚 ENG (W) 🕠 Match 3: IND 🆚 ESP (M)… pic.twitter.com/OHNPdTVx72 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 15, 2025

