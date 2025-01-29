New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 24-member Indian Women's Hockey Team for the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, which will be held at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium from 15th to 25th February, a release from Hockey India said.

India will face off against visiting teams - England, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany, playing each team twice. Their campaign kicks off with a match against England on 15th February.

The squad includes goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam, while Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Jyoti, Ishika Chaudhary, and Jyoti Chhatri have been selected as defenders.

In the midfield, the team features Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Manisha Chauhan, Salima Tete, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, and Sharmila Devi. Forwards in the squad include Navneet Kaur, Mumtaz Khan, Preeti Dubey, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, and Vandana Katariya.

Dynamic midfielder Salima Tete will lead the Indian team as captain, with forward Navneet Kaur serving as vice-captain.

Also, the standby list comprises goalkeeper Banwari Solanki, defenders Akshata Abaso Dhekale, and Jyoti Singh, along with forwards Sakshi Rana, Annu, and Sonam.

Notably, as per the FIH regulations, if a team has more than 4 matches scheduled to play during a FIH Pro League stage, they can revise their 24-member squad after the first 4 matches. However, any changes must be made using players from their pre-approved substitution list.

Sonam, in particular, stands a chance to make her senior international debut after an impressive performance in the recently concluded Women's Hero Hockey India League, where she was the second-highest scorer.

Speaking on the squad selection, Indian Women's Hockey Team chief coach Harendra Singh said, "We are pleased with the squad we have selected for the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25. This team brings a good blend of experienced players and exciting young talent, which will be crucial as we face top-level competition in the tournament. Our focus has been on building a balanced squad, with strong options in every position."

"I am particularly excited to see how some of the younger players perform, especially those who have shown great promise in the Women's Hockey India League. We are confident in the team's preparation, and I believe we have the potential to deliver strong performances against some of the best teams in the world," he added. (ANI)

