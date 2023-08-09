India secured a comprehensive 4-0 victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the last round robin game of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 and enter the semifinal of the competition unbeaten. At the same time, Pakistan gets knocked out after suffering the heavy defeat. They had an energetic start to the game but that fizzled as India kept converting penalty corners led by Harmanpreet Singh and took an unassailable lead. Fans loved India's performance and took to twitter to express their thoughts. Fans Sing 'Vande Mataram' During India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Match in Chennai (Watch Video).

Total Dominance

@TheHockeyIndia 👌🏻Total dominance! Vs pak every win is pleasing.. even if India wins "Chamcha Limbu" Race vs them, I would celebrate😝 P.S. @TheHockeyIndia we lacked finishing today, It could have been 7-0 nevertheless its a Clean sheet#JaiHind 🇮🇳#Hockey #AsianChampionsTrophy https://t.co/x1E6GRAboj — Manoj Wadkar (@iamManojWadkar) August 9, 2023

Congratulations

Congratulations Team, great thing is that we remain unbeaten throughout the league.. all the best for SF and Final. Jai Hind https://t.co/zYSrcn3PKc — Sanjay Raghav 🇮🇳 (@sanjay_s_raghav) August 9, 2023

Fiery

Fans Impressed

Quality

