Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Zurich Diamond League 2022 in Switzerland. The Javelin Throw event has a scheduled start time of 10:30 PM IST with Chopra's event likely to be held at 11:30 PM IST. Sports18 channel will telecast the event for fans in India while Voot Select will provide the live streaming online.

