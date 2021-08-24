The Tokyo Paralympics 2020 would begin with the customary Opening Ceremony on August 24, Wednesday. The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo would host the Opening Ceremony of the Paralympic Games and the event would start at 04:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Click here to get live streaming details of this event.

Check tweet here:

Keep the flag flying high! 👏 The wait is almost over as we gear up to witness an amazing spectacle at the Olympic Stadium. Watch the opening ceremony of the Tokyo #Paralympics 2020 live, today at 4:15 PM, only on Eurosport.#Eurosport #IndiaKeSuperheroes #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/7YkbMHfSz9 — Eurosport India (@EurosportIN) August 24, 2021

