The upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will begin on October 17, 2021 with a match between Oman and PNG. While the Super 12 stage will begin on October 23 with the final taking place on November 14 in Dubai.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 schedule announced All fixtures and details here: https://t.co/S5Qqa722iS — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) August 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)