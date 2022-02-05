After Ravi Kumar, Raj Bawa has put more pressure on England with three wickets. The right-arm fast bowler dismissed George Thomas (27), William Luxton (4) and George Bell (0) to hand India complete control of proceedings in the game.

ICC U19 WC Final. WICKET! 12.6: George Bell 0(1) ct Dinesh Bana b Rajangad Bawa, England U19 47/5 https://t.co/p6jf1AXpsy#INDvENG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)