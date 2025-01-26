In the first double-header of Super Sunday, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will face Dubai Capitals in the ongoing ILT20 2025. The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee and &Pictures TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025 live streaming viewing option can be found on the FanCode app and website in India. Andre Russell Showcases Dance Moves After Taking Muhammad Waseem’s Catch During MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Live

Match 2️⃣0️⃣ A mid-table tussle is upon us, as both Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals will look to pick up a W and break away from the herd.#ADKRvDC #DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/BvZLHuTedx — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 26, 2025

