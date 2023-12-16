In a recent social media post South African cricketing legend, Jonty Rhodes shared an image showing toilets at the new Hyderabad International Airport using the red and green lighting system indicating whether users are in or out. Jonty Rhodes compared the toilet system's lighting with the 3rd umpire referral system. Rhodes has actively engaged with fans over social media in the past few days. Smart Trolley At Hyderabad Airport: Viral Video Shows Woman Explaining How To Use ‘Smart Trolleys’ at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Have a Look at the Photos shared by Jonty Rhodes

Looks like the toilets at the new (and impressive) Hyderabad International Airport have adopted the 3rd umpire referral system to indicate whether users are in or out #cricketcrazycountry #goainghome pic.twitter.com/IoeNPOG5Nf — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) December 15, 2023

