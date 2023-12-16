A video of ‘smart trolleys’ being used at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International airport has gone viral on social media. A woman who was boarding a flight from Hyderabad to Goa demonstrated in the video the smart features of the trolley. The trolley comes with a screen on which it was written “Take this Smart Trolley for Free.” After clicking on the start button, one can scan the QR code on their boarding pass to get their flight information. One can also find their flight from the list of flights displayed on the screen. Hyderabad International Airport Uses Video Analytics to Enhance Passenger Safety.

Smart Trolleys At Hyderabad Airport

Smart Trolley at Hyderabad Airport. Digital India is progressing well indeed. pic.twitter.com/qwXLfSNcoy — Raj Lakhani (@captrajlakhani) December 14, 2023

Smart Trolley at Hyderabad Airport. Digital India is progressing well indeed. pic.twitter.com/qwXLfSNcoy — Raj Lakhani (@captrajlakhani) December 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)