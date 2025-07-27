A name synonymous with exceptional fielding, former South Africa legend Jonty Rhodes celebrates his 56th birthday today (July 27). Born July 27, 1969, Rhodes set an unprecedented fielding standard, which to date remains unmatched, while scoring 8,467 internationals and claiming 139 catches, which include the most in a single ODI (5), to remain one of two cricketers with 5000+ runs and 100+ catches. Since taking retirement, Rhodes has been involved in coaching assignments, with stints in the IPL and Nepal Premier League. A fan favourite, users took to social media platforms and wished Rhodes a happy birthday on his special occasion, some of which can be found below. Jonty Rhodes Shows Athleticism at the Age of 55! Legendary Cricketer’s Stunning Dive Effort Stops ‘Four’ of Shane Watson During Australia Masters vs South Africa Masters IML 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday!

Happy birthday to Jonty Rhodes - the greatest ever fielder the game of cricket has produced and showed the world how to win games with fielding 😳 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iSl2CplNOL — 🏏گیند بلا (@batbaall) July 27, 2025

Happy Birthday To One of the Greatest Fielders

Happy birthday to one of the greatest fielders of all time, Jonty Rhodes! 🦸‍♂️ Most catches by a fielder in ODI match 5 - Jonty Rhodes v 🌴, Brabourne, 1993 5 - Harry Brook v 🌴, Birmingham, 2025 pic.twitter.com/iAl0DfDRXl — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 27, 2025

Fan Wishes Jonty Rhodes

Birthday July 27 Jonty Rhodeshttps://t.co/oEpcRLJHyF — Jyoti mandrekar (@JyotiMandrekar) July 27, 2025

Happy Birthday To Man Who Made Fielding Cool

No matter who you batted or bowled like, the moment you were fielding — you became Jonty Rhodes. The gold standard of agility and commitment on the field. Happy Birthday to the man who made fielding cool! 💥🙌 #JontyRhodes #HBDJonty — ɪᴛ ᴡᴀꜱ ᴜᴍᴘɪʀᴇꜱ ᴄᴀʟʟ™ (@WasUmpiresCall) July 27, 2025

HBD Jonty!

In the 90s, if you were an aspiring club or even gully cricketer, who you pretended to be while batting or bowling depended on geography or preferences. Sachin, Ganguly, Waqar, Wasim, Ponting, Lara, Warne, Murali..... If you were fielding, there was just one name, Jonty! HBD… pic.twitter.com/oQ5pJMdWyC — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 27, 2025

