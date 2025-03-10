New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips has displayed some of the most sensational fielding efforts during the recently finished ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He grabbed three outstanding catches in the competition. All were one-handed stunners where he helped dismiss Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. His fielding efforts made fans immediately compare him to former South Africa cricketer Jony Rhodes who was known for his fielding. A fan posted on 'X" mentioning Jonty Rhodes that he believes Phillips is the best fielder of his generation. Jonty replied to the post saying that he agrees. Glenn Phillips Catch Video: Watch New Zealand Star's One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Shubman Gill During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Ex-South Africa Cricketer Jonty Rhodes Admits Glenn Phillips Is the Best Fielder of This Generation

Don’t be sorry, I agree https://t.co/blN2eYm690 — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) March 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)