Indian bowlers managed to pick up three wickets in the second session of the IND vs BAN 1st test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. It was Umesh Yadav's fiery spell which removed a well-set Najmul Hossain Shanto to bring India back into the game. Axar Patel then removed Yasir Ali and Kuldeep Yadav trapped Litton Das for the next two wickets. Debutant Zakir Hasan meanwhile is playing with ease. He has already scored 82*(195) and will be looking to get his maiden century. How to Watch IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 4 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match on DD Sports With Time in IST.

Bangladesh 176-3 at Tea

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)