The 1st IND vs BAN test is in a very position. After taking a 254 runs lead in the first innings, India added 258 in their second before declaring and setting up a huge target of 513 for the hosts. Bangladesh openers have got a decent start and made 42/0 in the remaining 12 overs of day 3. Now the fourth day of the test will be played today, December 17th at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The match will restart at 9.00 am IST. You can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports Network. DD Sports will also provide a free telecast to DD Free Dish users. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the match will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 3: Fans React on Twitter After Cheteshwar Pujara gets His First Century in 52 Innings.

IND vs BAN Live on DD Sports

Catch all the LIVE action on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) #BANvIND https://t.co/ETbb88IT6s — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 13, 2022

