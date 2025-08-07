The World Games 2025 is all set to commence from August 08, 2025 at Chengdu in China. The World Games is an international multi-sport event comprising sports and sporting disciplines that are not part of the pinnacle of sports events, the Olympic Games. They are usually held quadrennially, one year after a Summer Olympic Games, over the course of 11 days. The World Games 2025 will be hosted from August 08 to August 18 and 35 games will be part of the competition in this edition. This time, there are 117 nations participating in the World Games. The World Games are governed by the International World Games Association, under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee. World Games 2025: Dates, Venue and All You Need to Know About 12th Edition of Global Multi-Sport Event.

India have sent a 17-member contingent for the World Games 2025. The 2025 World Games will feature 253 medal events across 34 sports and 60 disciplines, with powerboating and cheerleading making their debuts at the quadrennial meet. India, however, will be represented in 23 medal events across five sports - archery, billiards, racquetball, roller sports or skating and wushu. The Indian World Games contingent to Chengdu includes multiple medallists from the 2023 Asian Games held in Hangzhou. Meanwhile, fans eager to watch the likes of Abhishek Verma, Parneet Kaur, Velkumar Anand Kumar, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Naorem Roshibina Devi and other Indian athletes in the World Games 2025, will get the complete information here.

Where to Watch World Games 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel has broadcasting rights for the World Games 2025 in India. So, the World Games 2025 will not be available for live telecast viewing options. For live streaming, scroll below for all the information. IOC Includes Compound Mixed Team Archery Event In LA Olympics 2028 Sports Programme.

How to Watch World Games 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Although, the live telecast viewing option of the World Games 2025 is not available on TV, fans can available the World Games Live website to watch the live streaming viewing option of the World Games 2025. Select events from the World Games 2025 will also be available on Olympics.com.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2025 10:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).