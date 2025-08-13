India have won two medals in the World Games so far. The latest came on Day 6 when Namrata Batra clinched the silver medal in Wushu. It was India's first medal in Wushu in World Games. With two medals so far, India progress steadily in the competition. On Day 7. Aryanpal Singh Ghuman will be in action in the Roller Sports men's 100M heat. Velkumar Ananadkumar will also be in action in roller sports in the men's 15000 M elimination race. Kosetty Jyotheekalyan and Shilpa Dalvi will be in action in the men's and women's raquetball. Shivam Arora will feature in Billiards. Fans can find the entire schedule of India on World Games Day 7 here. Namrata Batra Becomes First Ever Medallist For India at Wushu in World Games, Achieves Feat By Winning Silver Medal in Women's 52 KG Category.

India at World Games 2025: Day 7 Full Schedule

🇮🇳 TWG- 13TH AUG SCHEDULE 🎱 India vs China SF and a Medal at stake Rackquetball starts Tomorrow and so does our Flag Bearer Shilpa Dalvi 🛼 Roller Sports action also there ⏰ Action starts 5.45 am IST 📺 Live: "World Games Live" 🎱 Live: WCBSbilliards YT pic.twitter.com/NeSCPI3n4G — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 12, 2025

