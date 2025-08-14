India has clinched two medals in the ongoing World Games 2025. Rishabh Yadav opened the account with a bronze in the compound individual archery event. Namrata Batra clinched the silver medal in Wushu – India's first-ever medal in Wushu in the World Games. On Day 8, Aryanpal Singh will be the lone Indian to be in action. Fans can find the entire India schedule of Day 8 in the World Games 2025 here. World Games 2025 Medal Tally Updated and List of Indian Winners: Check Country Wise Standings With Gold, Bronze and Silver Count.

Day 8 Schedule of India at World Games 2025

🇮🇳 TWG- 14TH AUG SCHEDULE 🛼 Roller Sports action is left All eyes on Aryanpal Singh, The Lone Indian to be in action ⏰ Action starts 6:00 am IST 📺 Live: "World Games Live" pic.twitter.com/PTTVBS8E6X — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 13, 2025

